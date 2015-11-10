Large sum of money stolen from Austrian citizen's house in Baku

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Large sum of money stolen from the house of foreign citizen living in Baku.

Report informs, the incident occurred in Nasimi district.

Thus, robbery occurred in the house of the Austrian citizen, Michael Kuermayr, born in 1967, located in Suleyman Rustam Street, Baku city.

Unknown person entered his house by choosing a key and stole 4000 pound sterling.

Investigation is underway at the 22th Police Department of Nasimi district Police Office regarding the fact.

Michael Kuermayr works in the position of office manager at one of the offices in Baku.