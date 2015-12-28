Attorney meets with ​Khadija Ismayil

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ An attorney Fakhraddin Mehdiyev met with the imprisoned employee of Azadliq Radiosu Khadija Ismayil.

Report was informed by the attorney himself.

According to him, after receiving a positive response to his request to the Justice Ministry's Penitentiary Service he met with imprisoned Ismayill: "We have discussed the details of an appeal prepared to the Supreme Court with Khadija Ismayil. At the beginning of January 2016, we will file the appeal to the Supreme Court."

The attorney said that Ismayil did not express any dissatisfaction with prison conditions and health-related problems.

Khadija Ismayilova convicted under articles 179.3.2 (misappropriation and embezzlement on a large scale), 192.2.2 (illegal entrepreneurship), 213.1 (tax evasion) and 308.2 ( abuse of power).