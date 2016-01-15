Khadija Ismayil appeals to Supreme Court

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Khadija Ismayil, imprisoned reporter of 'Azadlıq Radiosu' ('Radio Freedom') filed a cassation to Supreme Court.

Report was told by Fakhraddin Mehdiyev, lawyer of Khadija Ismayil.

According to advocate, today Supreme Court was appealed by cassation: 'We have presented cassation complaint to Supreme Court. Date of court will be known in near future.'

Notably, Kh.Ismayil, detained in December last year, has been accused of Article 179.3.2 (misappropriation and waste - in a large amount), Article 192.2.2 (illegal entrepreneurship), Article 213.1 (tax evasion) and Article 308.2 (abuse of power) of Criminal Code.

She imprisoned for 7 years 5 months under decision of Baku Court of Grave Crimes.

Dissatisfied with the decision Khadija ismayil has filed an appeal.

Compalint has not been remedied at Baku Court of Appeal.