Kazakhstani Border Guard detained 4 Azerbaijani citizens

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Border Guard of Kazakhstan detained 4 citizens of Azerbaijan suspected of poaching in the Caspian Sea. Report informs referring to 'Novosti-Kazakhstan', a large amount of sturgeon seized from detainees.

The border patrol detained 4 citizens of Azerbaijan for poaching at the Caspian Sea, the statement of the Border Guard reads.When the poachers saw the coast guard ship they tried to escape, but helicopter prevented it.

During the search of small boats found 240 pieces of sturgeon, weighing about 946 kilograms the report says.

law enforcement agencies notified upon detention.

Investigation is underway.