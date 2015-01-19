 Top
    ISIS put to death its militant from Sumgait city - PHOTO

    He had previously fought within armed groups in Afghanistan

    Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS killed its warrior from Sumgait (Azerbaijan) Siraj Azeri. Report informs referring to Timeturk, recent crimes against Muslims caused by the protests within ISIS.

    To avoid such kinds of protests by establishing fake courts, ISIS put to death some of its warriors accusing them of being foreign spies.

    According to the news, Siraj Azeri killed for this accusation. He had previously fought in Afghanistan within armed groups.

    Last week, ISIS put to death its two fighters accusing them of spying for the Russian Federal Security Service.

    Due to infornation, both of them are citizens of Kazakhstan.

