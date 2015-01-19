ISIS put to death its militant from Sumgait city - PHOTO

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS killed its warrior from Sumgait (Azerbaijan) Siraj Azeri. Report informs referring to Timeturk, recent crimes against Muslims caused by the protests within ISIS.

To avoid such kinds of protests by establishing fake courts, ISIS put to death some of its warriors accusing them of being foreign spies.

According to the news, Siraj Azeri killed for this accusation. He had previously fought in Afghanistan within armed groups.

Last week, ISIS put to death its two fighters accusing them of spying for the Russian Federal Security Service.

Due to infornation, both of them are citizens of Kazakhstan.