Iranian Deputy ambassador got in an accident

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ The official of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan got in an accident.

Report informs, the accident occurred in the Khatai district.

So, on the Nobel Avenue car brand "KİA" controlled by the resident of Baku city, Ilkin Abdullayev, born in 1990 crashed into a car owned by the Embassy of the brand "Peugeot Pars", driven by a Deputy Ambassador of Iran, Advisor for Cultural Affairs, Alirza Behbudi born in 1974.

Then the car "Peugeot Pars" drove by the Deputy ambassador faced with car brand "BMW" controlled by Asadullah Samadov, born in 1981. As a result of the accident, all three of the cars were damaged. No one was seriously injured.

The investigation is underway.