Interrogation of witnesses in Rauf Mirgadirov's court ends

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today next process of court on criminal case of journalist Rauf Mirgadirov held in Baku Court of Grave Crimes.

Report informs, process, held under chairmanship of judge Alisultan Osmanov was closed. After process Fuad Aghayev, advocate of R. Mirgadirov, speaking to reporters said that interrogation of witnesses ended: 'But court investigation has not been completed. Nobody testified against Rauf Mirgadirov.'

Next process will be held on December 14.

R. Mirgadirov detained in April of previous year in Turkey. Then he was deported to Azerbaijan. Journalist is charged with Article 274 (high treason) of Criminal Code.