Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ A person who has been wanted by Azerbaijan through Interpol has been detained.

Report informs that 36-year-old Eltun Nabiyev, the internationally wanted man under articles 206 (smuggling) and 234 (Illegal sale, purchase, storage, transportation, shipping or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their precursors) was detained in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.

Measures on his extradition are underway.