Internal Ministry : 538 people have been brought to court for human trafficking in Azerbaijan in 14 years

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Despite persistent efforts of the world community, human trafficking remains one of the most urgent problems of modern times. Azerbaijan has been implemented complex anti-trafficking measures for more than 14 years. In this regard, their rehabilitation and reintegration process has been provided according to more than 20 normative legal acts adopted within the framework of the national referral mechanism for human trafficking by improving legislative framework in this direction.

Report informs that Head of the Main Department for Combating Human Trafficking under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan Heydar Heydarov made the due statement at the conference on "Increasing of potentials for Combating Human Trafficking in Azerbaijan".

The head of the department noted that the enlightenment works are underway in this field in Azerbaijan.

According to him, the rights of these victims, such as to receive compensation and not to be subjected to the punishment for their illegal actions during exploitation period are recognized. "Victims of human trafficking will be provided with free medical, legal, psychological, housing assistance, returning to the normal lifestyle by involving them into the rehabilitation and reintegration process free of charge. 1321 human trafficking and forced labor crimes were registered in Azerbaijan during 14 years and 538 were brought to court. 873 victims of trafficking have been reintegrated into society. The obtained results have been appreciated highly by the international partners. Azerbaijan's experience in this field is in the focus of the relevant bodies of a number of countries."