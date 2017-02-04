Identity of dead oilman found in Caspian Sea established

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to the order of the Azerbaijani President, dated December 16, 2016 "On some arrangements concerning incident at Oil Collecting Point of "Azneft" Production Union of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic", search-and-rescue operations on the defined areas are underway in accordance with the plan, approved by the headquarter of leading experts of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES)under the National Center of Vessel Traffic Management of the State Maritime Administration, Defence Ministry, State Border Service (SBS), State Maritime Administration, SOCAR and "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC.

Report informs citing the State Maritime Administration, it was confirmed that the body, found on the coast in 1-ji Mayak village of Neftchala district as a result of search-and-rescue operations, belongs to one of the oilmen, missing in the collapse of pier of the Oil Collecting Point No.3 of Oil and Gas Production Department named after N.Narimanov of the "Azneft" Production Union - operator Hasanagha Huseynagha Hajialiyev. The body was handed over to his family.