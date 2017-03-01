 Top
    Honored Azerbaijani engineer dies

    Mahabbat Musayev worked at Irrigation and Water Management OJSC

    Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Honored engineer of the Republic of Azerbaijan passed away.

    Report informs, has died Mahabbat Abdulali Musayev, former employee of the Azerbaijan Irrigation and Water Management OJSC.

    Rest in Peace!

