Honored Azerbaijani engineer dies

1 March, 2017 09:55

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Honored engineer of the Republic of Azerbaijan passed away. Report informs, has died Mahabbat Abdulali Musayev, former employee of the Azerbaijan Irrigation and Water Management OJSC. Rest in Peace!

