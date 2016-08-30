Historical exhibit stolen from Azerbaijani state reserve

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ A theft has occurred in Absheron district.

Report informs, the case took place at 'Yanardağ' state historical-cultural and nature reserve of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Thus, historical exhibit was stolen from 'Əli daşı' area of the reserve.

Investigation is underway at Absheron District Police Department.

Notably, according to the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 2, 2007, territory of 'Yanardağ' has been declared a historical-cultural and nature reserve. The reserve area is 64.55 hectares. The area includes Qurd yuvası, cemetery of thousand years and old mosque, 'Qotur su' spring, 'Əli daşı', Kardaşı, Qırməki valley and Yanardağ.