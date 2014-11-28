Helpless fishermen in Caspian Sea rescued - UPDATED

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Emergency Situations issued an official information on rescuing two fishermen who left home to catch fish on November 28. Report informs referring to the website of the Ministry, the helicopter and rescuers of Aviation group of MES were involved in the area. They rescued the fishermen.

First version published at 12:30

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two fishermen were lost in Salyan region. Report was informed by the Salyan Region Police Department. The residents of Khidirli village of the region Araz Hasanov and Ramil Aliabbasov left home to catch fish yesterday. Their relatives informed the law enforcement authorities, when they saw that the fishermen did not return. The accident was reported to the Salyan Regional Department of Ministry of Emergency Situations. Currently, rescuers continue to look for fishermen.