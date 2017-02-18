Headquarter: We now identify if found body belongs to one of lost oilmen

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Works for search and rescue of lost oilmen in determined sectors continue, in accordance with plan of the headquarter including leading specialists of Ministry of Emergency, Ministry of Defence, State Border Service, State Maritime Administration, SOCAR and Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, established in national center for management of ships movement of State Maritime Administration, in conformity with order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 16, 2016, on some arrangements concerning incident at Oil Collecting Point of "Azneft" Production Union of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report was informed in the headquarter, as a result of search and rescue operations, unidentified male corpse was found on February 17 at 17:00, 1 mile offshore near Prsaat settlement of Garadag district.

“We are trying to identify if the body belongs to one of oilmen lost after collapse of pier at Oil Collecting Point No.3 of the Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) named after N. Narimanov”.

Comprehensive information will be provided after identification of the corpse.