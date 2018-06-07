Gurban Yetirmishli: It’s early to talk about stabilization of situation on site of Zagatala earthquake

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ / "After magnitude 6 earthquake in Zagatala district on June 5, 100 aftershocks have been recorded across the country".

Report was told by the General Director of The Republican Center of Seismological Service under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, corresponding member of ANAS, Gurban Yetirmishli.

He said that it is too early to talk about the stabilization of the situation on the site of earthquake: "Experts conduct on-site research. After analyzing the results of the research, we can speak concretely. Of course, there is tension in the territory, as well as possible repeated aftershocks."

Notably, on June 5 at 22: 40: 27 local time, at 16 km South from Zagatala station, an earthquake was registered in the territory of Zagatala. The earthquake in the epicenter was 6 magnitude, while in the surrounding areas-5-3. The earthquake lasted 28 seconds.

Due to stress and hysterics among people after the earthquake, Emergency Service of Gakh and Zagatala Central district hospitals received a total of 31 appeals. It is reported that the 63-year-old resident of the village of Goyam Zagatala district, Soltan Gandakhov suffered stress as a result of the earthquake. S. Gandakhov had blood pressure. He suffered a stroke and died. According to information before that S. Gandakhov was on the account of Zagatala cardiology clinic. 13-year-old resident of Gakh Gular Durmushzadeh fell and sprained her ankle while trying to escape during the earthquake.