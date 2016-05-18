Group of Cameroonian fraudsters rendered harmless in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Afghan citizen Farzad Abdul Ahmed living in Azerbaijan appealed to the Office for Combating Organized Crime and declared that strangers who gained his confidence, taken his 50 thousand USD allegedly to make them 100 thousand USD by special chemicals.

Report was informed in the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As a result of the special search operations was neutralized group of Cameroonian nationals (Alphonse Tuan Patrick Arnaud, Zipop Maxim Valerie and Armel Gaetan).

Detainees in their testimony indicated that they arrived in Azerbaijan in order to assign the money with this method, knowing that on the eve of the "Formula-1" a lot of tourists will arrive in Baku.

Evidence found and seized during the personal search and inspection of their apartments.

The investigation is underway.