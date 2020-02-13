Germany releases Alovsat Aliyev, arrested for migrant trafficking

The former police chief, head of the Legat integration center, Alovsat Aliyev has been released.

Report informs that his son Turkel Rustamkhanli wrote on the social network.

Notably, last year, Germany organized an operation against a group of Azerbaijanis involved in "migrant trafficking" and arrested 7 Azerbaijani citizens. Alovsat Aliyev was among the detainees.

In 2015, Aliev moved to Germany with his family. He founded the Legat Integration Center in Dusseldorf, Germany, where he provided legal services to migrants.