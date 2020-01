A chief specialist at the Kvemo Kartli regional division of Georgia's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture has been detained, Report informs, citing the Georgian State Security Service.

The investigation revealed that the detainee took GEL 1,000 in bribe from an Azerbaijani citizen for illegal fishing with the use of an electric shock device.

The investigation into the fact is underway.

The detainee may face a sentence of six to nine years in jail.