Georgia to restore building where ADR declared independence

"Georgia will completely restore the buildings of the Youth Palace and the Cadet Corps in Tbilisi," Georgian Bureau of Report quotes the mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze as saying at a meeting of the city government.

According to him, the government will complete the restoration of both buildings in 2021. The project will cost GEL25 million.

"Along with the building of the Youth Palace, we are also planning to restore halls and announce a tender soon. The project provides for the preservation of the historical appearance of the Youth Palace, reconstruction of the yard, and landscaping of the territory. Restoration will take GEL 17 million."

On May 28, 1918, Azerbaijan Democratic Republic read the Declaration of Independence in the building of the current Youth Palace, officially proclaiming the creation of the ADR as the first Democratic Republic in the East.

A memorial plaque displays information in the Azerbaijani, Georgian, and English languages at the entrance to the Hall, where ADR declared its establishment.