Fuad Gahramanli files an appeal

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Fuad Gahramanli, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP) filed an appeal from decision of Nasimi District Court on him regarding choosing preventive measure.

Report informs, appeal presented to Baku Court of Appeal today.

APFP Deputy Chairman Fuad Gahramanli was interrogated at Investigation Department for Grave Crimesof the General Prosecutor's Office on December 8. Then Investigation Department gave a presentation to Nasimi District Court to choose preventive measure on F.Gahramanli. In accordance with court decision, 3 months preventive measure was chosen on him.

F.Gahramanli charged with Articles 281.1 (public appeals directed against the state) and 283.2.1 (national, racial, social or religious hatred and hostility by threat of violence) of Criminal Code.