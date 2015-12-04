 Top
    ​Fuad Alasgarov comments on Nardaran events

    Religious radicalism is not peculiar in the Azerbaijani society

    Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Addressing each representative of the youth in Azerbaijan, I encourage them to adhere to secular ideas. Tomorrow our young people will form the basis of the Azerbaijani state. They will protect our country."

    Report informs, the head of the Department on Works with Law-enforcement Authorities of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Fuad Alasgarov told reporters.

    Speaking about Nardaran events, F.Alasgarov said that, religious radicalism and other negative factors are not peculiar in the Azerbaijani society: "Our young people should also be active in promoting issues. Azerbaijan has all regulations related to religious radicalism and extremism. The Azerbaijani Parliament made an initiative concerning improvement of normative-legal acts. Of course, the Azerbaijani youth will not join the radical religious group. They will conduct propaganda against radicalism. We invite young people, who have joined these groups, to get back to their right path."

