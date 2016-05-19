Friend of singer Ilhama Guliyeva's son sentenced

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Trial on the criminal case of Vugar Bekirov, who is accused of roguishness, has been completed at Yasamal District Court.

Report informs, the accused has been delivered a judgment in the trial, presided by judge Ramin Gurbanov.

In accordance with the court decision, V.Bekirov sentenced to 4 years.

Notably, according to the indictment, V.Bekirov have fraudulently taken money from a woman named Ulviyya Alakbarova and resident of Bilasuvar region Oruj Mammadov and didn't return. After appeals of the two persons to the law enforcement authorities, criminal case launched against him.

V.Bekirov has been accused of Article 178.2.4 (roguishness, causing significant damage) of the Criminal Code.

He is a friend of Orhan Nadirov, son of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, late singer Ilhama Guliyeva.

Notably, Ilhama Guliyeva has dies on February 25, 2016.