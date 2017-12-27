Fourth alpinist who didn’t join a group: Unfortunately, I couldn’t go with them

Ministry: We hope, they had to wait and are late due to gloomy weather

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the yearly schedule of Gilavar air and extreme sports club, four club members were supposed to depart for trip on December 23. In the last moment one of the alpinists Elman Akbarov could not join the trip and it consisted of three people,” the head of the sector for Mass Physical Education and Technical Sports Types at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Aydin Mammadov told Report.

He said that Babur Huseynov was guide of the group. Namin Bünyatov and Farida Jabrayılzada are the sports club members.

“It is not convincing that the alpinists are lost, because they all are experienced. We hope that they had to wait and are late due to gloomy weather.”

Report contacted the alpinist who could not joint his fellows. But Akbarov said he does not want to comment on this issue now: “Unfortunately, I couldn’t go with them. I hope everything will be good.”

Three members of Gilavar air and extreme sports club who departed to Khinalig village in the direction of Tufandagh on December 23, did not return and the communication broke down with them.

The search is being carried by team consisting of members of the Azerbaijan State Border Service, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Air and Extreme Sports Federation of Azerbaijan (FAIREX).

The helicopters have been involved for search operation.