Foreigner wanted by Azerbaijan via Interpol detained in Russia

14 April, 2020 15:14

© google https://report.az/storage/news/9d75de2915438107981f19d454159579/a6d60960-bab6-4b5c-9847-ab270b3d0a20_292.jpg Artur Alekseyevich Gorodinski, declared wanted by Azerbaijani law-enforcement authorities via Interpol, has been detained in Russia. He faces charges under the Articles 206 (smuggling) and 228 (illegal carrying of firearms) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

