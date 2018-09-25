 Top
    Close photo mode

    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva arrives in Italy for official visit

    Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has arrived in the Italian Republic for an official visit.

    Report informs that a series of meetings to be held within the framework of the visit. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi