Fire victims in Drug Addiction Treatment Center reaches 25

© Report

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Health and Internal Affairs Ministries have today issued the second joint statement over the fire engulfed the Republican Drug Addiction Treatment Center.

Report informs, the statement reads:

"A fire broke out in the one-storey building of the Republican Drug Addiction Treatment Center located in Khatai district of Baku city, on March 2, 2018.

As a result of operative measures, 30 out of 55 people were rescued, 3 of them were placed at the Republican Toxicology Center of the Ministry of Health.

The fire was extinguished at 08.30 am and 25 people were found dead at the scene.

The Prosecutor General's Office initiated a criminal case on the fact with the relevant articles of the Criminal Code.

The measures are under personal control of Azerbaijani President."