    Fire occurred at Khaltan cemetery of Shabran region

    The fire started in the sowing field of Takhtalar village and spread to the cemetery

    Shabran. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ The fire occurred at Khaltan cemetery in the territory of Shabran region of Azerbaijan.

    Northern Bureau of Report informs, the fire started in the sowing field in Takhtalar village and spread to the cemetery. The fire damaged a lot of graves.

    A living force and technical equipment of the Shabran Region Firefighting Service Ministry of Emergency Situations were involved at the scene.

    The fire has engulfed an area of 20 hectares. Additional forces will be brought to the territory.

