​Fire on one of wells extinguished at 'Guneshli' rig

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Fire in one of wells has been extinguished in 10th platform of 'Guneshli' rig.

Report informs referring to the information of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) press service.

According to the report, the relevant ministry works on extinguishing the fire caused by the accident which happened on December 4, 2015 on the 10th platform of Guneshli platform.

Due to intense efforts of firefighters to extinguish the fire, one burning gas well was extinguished on January 15.

Work on extinguishing the burning wells on the platform continues.