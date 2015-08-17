​Fire breaks out in Shah Dag National Park

 Top
    Baku. 17 August. REPORT. AZ / A powerful fire broke out in Shah Dag National Park. Report informs, this information was posted on the official website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan (MES).

    According to reports, a mountainous area with dry grass, bushes and trees at Shah Dag National Park in Tirjan village were on fire.

    2 helicopters were involved in extinguishing the fire. The operation is in progress.

    Additional information will be provided.

