Explosion occurred in the electric pole in Baku - VIDEO

27 October, 2015 16:49

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Fire occurred at high-voltage electric pole in Baku. Report informs, incident occurred in the village of NZS at Babek Avenue of Nizami district. Electric cables began to burn, and then an explosion occurred. The cables fell on nearby objects. https://youtu.be/aOSWnJJmW-8