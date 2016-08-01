Explosion occurred in Baku-Nabran bus, 5 injured

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Explosion occurred in Baku-Nabran bus.

Northern bureau of Report News Agency informs, 5 passengers suffered burn injuries on their legs as a result of explosion of a radiator of 'Hyundai' brand microbus on Baku-Nabran route.

Accident occurred in Shabran region of Azerbaijan. The bus radiator explosion was so strong that its hot water entered into the compartment, the passengers injured as a result.

Passengers had to continue their way by taxis as the microbus fell into disrepair, injured people were taken to hospital.