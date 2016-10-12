Ex-captain of Gabala club Javid Huseynov released - PHOTO

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Trial on appeal against the judgment on Javid Huseynov, ex-captain of Gabala FC of Azerbaijan, who was arrested on the case of beating and killing ann.tv website reporter Rasim Aliyev, was continued at the Baku Court of Appeal.

Report informs, in the hearing presided by judge Hasan Ahmadov, the appeal was remedied and Javid Huseynov released.

On May 31, Sabail District Court has sentenced Javid Huseynov to 4 years of imprisonment.

Notably, on August 8, Baku resident, journalist Aliyev Rasim was beaten by an unknown group in Bayil settlement. He was taken to the Clinical Medical Center with multiple injuries and died there on August 9.

Baku City Prosecutor's Office launched a criminal case under the Article 126.3 of the Criminal Code (deliberate infliction of serious bodily harm, causing the victim's death) and the investigation group of police officers was created.

During the investigation process, E.Ismayilov, S.Mustafayev, J.Mammadov, K.Madatov, A.Aliyev, including a footballer Javid Huseynov, were arrested under the Article 126.3 of the Criminal Code.

A criminal case allocated on charges of Javid Huseynov from the materials of the criminal case of Article 307.1. (Non-informing about known preparing or committed minor serious or serious crimes) and Article 307.2 (Obviously not promised concealment of minor serious crimes) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.