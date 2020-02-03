Equipment Armenians use to break ceasefire

Armenian military units broke ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces fired at Azerbaijani positions in Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region, and in Goyali village of Gadabay region from their posts in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region.

Armenians also fired shots at Azerbaijani positions from their posts near the occupied Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.