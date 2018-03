Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Female employee of the Iraqi Embassy to Azerbaijan made a traffic accident. Report informs, the official car of the brand Mitsubishi, managed by the accountant of the Embassy, Khadija Baukran on Neftchiler Avenue of Sabail district collided with a car brand BMW, driven by a Baku resident Parviz Azizov.

During the incident, two vehicles were damaged, but no injured. Investigation of the incident is underway.