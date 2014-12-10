Embassy: Stolen money of Kuwait ambassador to Azerbaijan returned to account

Saud Abdulaziz al Rumi

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Embassy of Kuwait to Azerbaijan commented due to the issue of large sum of money stolen from the bank account of Kuwait Ambassador

Report was told in the Embassy of Kuwait in Azerbaijan, this incident took place, however, the diplomatic mission did not go to the police in connection with the matter.

Embassy also noted that, MIA is engaged on this issue at the request of the International Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (IBAR).

After the call to the bank, assigned money was returned to the account of the Ambassador.

Embassy also reported that there is no information that someone from the embassy staff had been arrested in connection with this matter.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, from the 1st June to 18th of August this year, 22,484 dollars withdrawn from a bank account of Kuwait Ambassador to Azerbaijan. As a result of operational-search activities by Nasimi District Police staff was found that the money was stolen through the Internet by Representative for Public Affairs of the Embassy of Kuwait.