Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ In the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea at a depth of 35 km there was an earthquake.

Report informs referring to the site acting at the ANAS Republican Seismological Service Center, the tremors of magnitude 3.4 points were registered on January 2 at 09:15 local time in the Caspian Sea, 130 km north-east of Nardaran.

The tremors were barely felt.