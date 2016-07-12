Earthquake in Georgia felt over 3 points in Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Earthquake occurred on Azerbaijani-Georgian border.

Report was told in the Republican Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), according to initial information, earthquake recorded in 94 km northwest from Gazakh, in the territory of Georgia at 14:03 local time.

Earthquake felt over 3 points in the settlements near Azerbaijan - Gazakh, Tovuz, Aghstafa, Shamkir regions and Ganja city.

Magnitude was 5.2, depth in 13 km.