Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake was registered in Balakan region, Azerbaijan.

Report was told by the Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

3.8 magnitude tremors at the depth of 5 km, registered at 13:06:11 local time in Balakan region.

Earthquake felt at epicenter was 4 points, and in nearby settlements - up to 3 points.