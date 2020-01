Early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan: 21 political parties apply for participation

The number of political parties applying for participation in extraordinary parliamentary elections on Feb. 9 has reached 21.

Report informs that an authorized representative of one more party - the United Azerbaijan Party was registered at today's CEC meeting.

Notably, the authorized representatives of 20 parties have been registered before. These are the New Azerbaijan Party, Azerbaijan Hope Party, Civic Unity Party (Azerbaijan), Great Order Party, Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, National Revival Movement Party, Azerbaijan National Independence Party, Azerbaijan Democratic Party, Great Azerbaijan Party, United Azerbaijan Party, Ana Veten (Motherland) Party, Takamul (Evolution) Party, Musavat (Equality) Party, Azerbaijan Social Welfare Party, Party for Democratic Reforms, Vahdat (Unity) Party, Modern Equality Party, Azerbaijan Liberal Party, Azerbaijan Democratic Education Party, Modern Musavat Party.