    Dismantle of cladding on buildings around a burned house launched

    Unknown in how many buildings will be dismantled in Binagadi district

    Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Dismantle of cladding on buildings arranged around a burned house.Report informs it was said by the Chief Executive of Binagadi district Haleddin Iskenderov in an interview with reporters.

    According to him, it is unknown in how many buildings veneer will be dismantled in Binagadi district: "Removing the cladding of buildings is carried out in accordance with the opinion of experts."

    Currently dismantle of cladding on buildings 18, 24, 30 carried out.

