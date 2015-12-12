Deputy minister: Search for missing oilmen continues

Baku.12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Search for 23 people missing as a result of the incident on December 4 in the 10th block of "Guneshli" oil rig of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), and three persons missing in the "Oil Rocks" parties. Report informs, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Etibar Mirzayev told reporters.

According to him, 3 helicopters and 1 aircraft of the ministry involved in the search anf rescue operations: "Also two helicopters and a ships of the State Border Service continue to search them. Search operation continues despite the deterioration of weather conditions."