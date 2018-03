Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Article of criminal case against Azerbaijani writer Akram Aylisli that has opened in the Investigation Department of Air Transport Police have been changed.

Report was told by a lawyer of the writer, Elchin Sadigov.

He said that 221.1. article of Criminal Code was reclassified to article 315.1 (Application of violence, against representative of authority.

The case sent to Baku City Prosecutor's Office.