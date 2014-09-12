Criminal case launched on municipality head in Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The appeal of a resident about illegal actions of the head of Jalilabad region municipality was investigated in the Anti-Corruption Department under General Prosecutor’s Office, Report informs referring to the press service of General Prosecutor’s Office.

During the investigations, it was founded that the municipal chairman Kamal Mammadov abusing his power demanded 20.000 manat from the resident of the Jalilabad region for selling his land of 0.4 ha and took bribe in amount of 5000 manat. The criminal case was launched under Article 311.3.3 (bribery) of the Criminal Code.

The investigation is underway.