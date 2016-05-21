Corpse of one of Azerbaijani crew members, died in Afghanistan crash, recognized - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Corpse of one of the crew members of An-12 cargo plane of 'Silk Way' airlines, crashed in Afghanistan, has been recognized.

Report informs, the corpse belongs to flight operator Zulfiyev Azer Agakishi, born in 1973.

Report was told by the deceased relatives, the corpse has been recognized with A.Zulfiyev's height and teeth as he was the highest among crew members as well as his teeth were different: 'Azer's corpse will be handed over to us soon. He will be buried in Gilezi village of Khizi region'.

Report was told at Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy Union of the Health Ministry, corpses of other members will be handed over to their relatives within 20 days: 'DNA analysis results are known during 20 days'.

Notably, the crashed plane was leased from the Silk Way Company to carry cargo inside Afghanistan. It has arrived in Dwyer from Bagran (Afghanistan) and directed to Mary (Turkmenistan) to refuel. No cargo was on board.

On board were nine crew members: Shaydanov Rashid Rahmanovich (citizen of Uzbekistan), the captain of the aircraft, born in 1953; Abdullayev Altay Oktay (Citizen of Azerbaijan), co-pilot, born in 1971, Asadullayev Nazim Orujali (Citizen of Azerbaijan), co-driver, born in 1968; Rzayev Nadir Adigozal (Citizen of Azerbaijan), mechanic, born in 1964; Shahverdiyev Firdowsi Shir (Citizen of Azerbaijan), radio operator, born in 1964; Zulfiyev Azer Agakishi (Citizen of Azerbaijan), flight operator, born in 1973; Zadnipryanets Ruslan Vladimirovich (citizen of Ukraine), technician, born in 1969; Ganzha Andrei (citizen of Ukraine), technician, born in 1955; Aliyev Ramzi Mamudovich (citizen of Ukraine), technician, born in 1963.

According to the information, as a result of the disaster, survived Ganzha Andrei and Aliyev Ramzi, their condition is stable satisfactory.

An-12 plane black boxes were brought to Baku and their condition is satisfactory. Reading of black boxes will be carried out together with the experts of Azerbaijani side Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC).