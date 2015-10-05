Azerbaijani billionaire's company files a lawsuit against Executive Power

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ 'Aznar' CJSC has filed a lawsuit against Goychay Region Executive Power. Report informs, the company requires revocation order.

The lawsuit was initially considered by Sheki Administrative-Economic Court, which rejected the claim.

Sheki Court of Appeal overturned the act of Sheki administrative economic court and adopted a new regulation.

The claim will be reviewed by the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of 'Aznar' CJSC is the Azerbaijani billionaire Farkhad Akhmadov, who now lives in the Russian Federation.

Office of 'Aznar' CJSC is located in Goychay.