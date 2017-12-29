Club director: Search ops for alpinists resumed at 5 am

 Top
    © Report / Elshan Baba

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Searches for alpinists resumed today at 5 am".

    The Director of Gilavar air and extreme sports club Ziya Gasimov told Report.

    According to him, there is no exact track yet: "Searches are underway. The team consisting of members of Azerbaijan State Border Service, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Air and Extreme Sports Federation of Azerbaijan (FAIREX) continues searches".

    Notably, three members of Gilavar air and extreme sports club (Babur Huseynov, Namin Bunyatov and Farida Jabrayilzade) who departed to Khinalig village in the direction of Tufandagh on December 23 did not return and the communication broke down with them.

