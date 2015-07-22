Cases against 20 persons on fact of bribery sent to courts in Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ During the first half of this year, the General Directorate for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General completed an investigation and sent to the relevant courts 99 criminal cases against 158 persons.

Report informs, it was stated by the head of the General Directorate for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General, Kamran Aliyev.

Among these 33 cases of criminal cases against 50 persons associated with the facts of misappropriation, 30 cases against 41 persons - fraud, 13 cases against 26 persons - abuse of power, 8 cases against 8 persons - use of forged documents, 3 cases against 6 persons - awarding authority official, 8 cases against 20 persons - bribery, 3 cases against 6 persons - forgery, 1 case against 1 person - with other facts.

Among criminal cases sent to the courts 30 million 226 thousand manats, or 31.8% of the total amount of damages (94 million 895 thousand manats ) were paid during the investigation period and the remaining amount will be provided by the seizure of property of the accused persons under the measures provided for by law.

Today, at the General Directorate for Combating Corruption under the Prosecutor General held a press conference on the results of the first half of 2015 with the participation of representatives of the media and NGOs.