Bus crashed in Baku - PHOTOS

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ The passenger bus crashed in Baku.

Report informs, the accident occurred in a former circle entitled "Komsomol' in Sabunchu district. The bus No.49 collided with the "Mercedes" brand car. The driver of the "Mercedes" was injured. Though the passenger were in the bus during the accident, they were not injured. The accident occurred while the two vehicles entering the circle of "Komsomol". The drivers did not let themselves pass.

The investigation is underway.