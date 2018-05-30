Bangladeshi and Iranian citizens violating Azerbaijani border detained

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ State Border Service of Azerbaijan Republic successfully continues operational-search and border security measures implemented in the field of ensuring border security.

Report was told in SBS, as a result of operational-search and border security measures carried out jointly by Employees of the State Border Service (SBS) with the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Iranian citizen, Ahmedli Vahid Haydar, born in 1987. He violated the state border of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the direction of the Azerbaijan Republic and detained in Imishli region, settlement No. 6, inhabited by IDPs of Jabrayil region.

As a result of interrogation of border violator, he found guilty of violating the state border with the intention to illegally cross five people, citizens of Bangladesh to Iran. Notably, they have officially arrived in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As a result of urgent search operations, citizens of Bangladesh - Mahammad Jalal Uddin, 1993, Ahmed Malik Minbarali, 1994, Minhaj Uddin Jabed, 1995, Abdul Kazim Tolukber, born in 1999, Mahammad Ebad Mozumber, 1999 were detained.

Relevant measures are being carried out on them.