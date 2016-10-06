Baku court sentenced a man nicknamed 'Gypsy' to 20 years

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baku Court of Grave Crimes has held a trial on lawsuit regarding regulation according to the legislation of Azerbaijan of Elmir Mammadov's punishment, who accused of murder in Russia.

Report informs, a judgment was delivered in a hearing presided by judge Zeynal Aghayev.

According to the decision, E.Mammadov's punishment was conformed to the legislation of Azerbaijan and he was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment.

Notably, E.Mammadov was charged with article premeditated murder, illegal carrying of arms of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

He was sentenced to 21 years in Russia. Then E.Mammadov was handed over Azerbaijan.

Notably, E.Mammadov is known by the nickname of Sigan (Gypsy) in the criminal world.